PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys New Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 16,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

