PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 205,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

