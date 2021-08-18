PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 300,917 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,917 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Silver makes up approximately 1.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 55,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $725.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

