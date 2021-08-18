Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.