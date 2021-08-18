Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of PYCR opened at $35.40 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

