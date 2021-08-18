PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $141,467.77 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $141,467.77 and $8.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00057709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00856231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00047983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00104837 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.