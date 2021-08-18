Paul Howard Sutherland Acquires 1,000 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 500 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,510.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $190.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gaia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaia by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

