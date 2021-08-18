Paul Howard Sutherland Acquires 1,000 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 500 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,510.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $190.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gaia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaia by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
