Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 109 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.81. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

