Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

