Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

