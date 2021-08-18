Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 4,490 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,084,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 108,206 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

