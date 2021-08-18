Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 3,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.28.

