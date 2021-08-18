Patrick M. Benton Sells 16,728 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
UFPI opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.51.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 152,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
Further Reading: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.