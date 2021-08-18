Patrick M. Benton Sells 16,728 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UFPI opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 152,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

