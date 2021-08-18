Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of PGPHF remained flat at $$1,734.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,617.05. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,811.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.