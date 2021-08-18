Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX opened at $378.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.31. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

