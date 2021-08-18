Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 900 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $684.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

