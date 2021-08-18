Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 46.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 56,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Vicor by 30.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,069 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,980 over the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

