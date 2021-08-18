PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,197. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.