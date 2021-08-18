Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

PAAS opened at C$32.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.88. The company has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$31.23 and a one year high of C$50.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.86.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

