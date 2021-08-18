PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

MPGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

