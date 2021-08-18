Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.48. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

