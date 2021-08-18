Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.85.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

