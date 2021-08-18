Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $10.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,574. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $245.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 609,818 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.