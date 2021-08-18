Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Short Interest Up 71.0% in July

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE SFTW opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

