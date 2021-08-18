Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,086. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,706 shares of company stock worth $7,404,800 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

