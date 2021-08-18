Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Head to Head Survey

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $705.34 million 5.35 $85.46 million $1.65 40.83 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ormat Technologies and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $86.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 9.92% 3.96% 1.95% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.64, meaning that its share price is 564% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

