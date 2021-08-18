Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OGN. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $690,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

