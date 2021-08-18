Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of AOMR opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,621,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.