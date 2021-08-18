Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Humanigen in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

HGEN stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

