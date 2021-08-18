Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $13.75 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.