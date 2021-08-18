Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

BASE stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

