Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s previous close.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $36.94 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

