Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Venus Concept in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. 47.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Venus Concept by 38.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

