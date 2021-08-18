Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $28,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

