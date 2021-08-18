Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.75. The firm has a market cap of C$111.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.71.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

