OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $550,218.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $550,218.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 36.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00855136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00048002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104086 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,551,660 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

