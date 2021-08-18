Odyssey Hits Market Capitalization of $8.56 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $335,966.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00863106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00048197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104649 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.