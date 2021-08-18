Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £144.32 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen bought 8 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £144.32 ($188.56).
Luke Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23).
Shares of OCDO traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,880.50 ($24.57). 854,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,477. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £14.12 billion and a PE ratio of -93.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.36.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.