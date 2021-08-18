Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £144.32 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen bought 8 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £144.32 ($188.56).

Luke Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23).

Shares of OCDO traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,880.50 ($24.57). 854,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,477. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £14.12 billion and a PE ratio of -93.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,548.33 ($33.29).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

