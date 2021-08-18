OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, OAX has traded down 1% against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $462,940.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.00857636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103813 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.