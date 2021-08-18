Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 15.93 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,690,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

