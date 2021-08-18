Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.