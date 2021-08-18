Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Everbridge worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock valued at $889,903. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

