Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.