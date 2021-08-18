Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $31,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,857,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,960,000 after buying an additional 566,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,415,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,882. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

