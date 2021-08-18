Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,770 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NTR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,630. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

