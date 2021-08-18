Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its Hybrid cloud solutions and an expanding clientele. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor has been strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, it is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market, over the long term. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top line in the near term. Moreover, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term.”

Get Nutanix alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.68 on Monday. Nutanix has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.