Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

