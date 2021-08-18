NS Partners Ltd Sells 5,132 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. The company has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

