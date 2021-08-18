NS Partners Ltd Sells 13,364 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 274,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,645,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

