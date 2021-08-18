NS Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15,248.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $3,524,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 97,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

